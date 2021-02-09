Tipp businesses warned they may not qualify for commercial rate waiver scheme

The Head of Finance for Tipperary County Council, Mr Liam McCarthy has told members of the local authority that not all businesses that qualified for the 2020 commerical rates waiver scheme under the Covid-19 emergency package, will be able to avail of the new waiver scheme which has been established for 2021.

Above: Tipperary County Council Head of Finance, Mr Liam McCarthy

At a meeting of the local authority this week, Mr McCarthy said that a new waiverscheme has been introduced for the first quarter of 2021, but it is different in format and not everybody who received the waiver in 2020 will be in a position to avail of the new one.



“It's different and we would encourage all businesses to keep in contact with us so that we can advise them on what the best course of action is. We will be writing to all of the businesses which have been disqualified in order to give them the chance to come back to us and to make their case for inclusion,” Mr McCarthy said.