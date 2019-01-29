ALL TIME GREAT
VOTE: Tipperary's All Time Great first round polls close Thursday
The search to find Tipperary's All Time Great has heated up, with outstanding duels emerging from the round of 16 draw
The search to find Tipperary's All Time Great has heated up, with outstanding duels emerging from the round of 16 draw.
The following are currently go head-to-head in polls on Tipperary Live, vying for a coveted place in the last eight.
Voting in the round of 16 closes on Thursday, January 31, at 12 midnight, with the quarter-final draw taking place on Friday, February 1.
Vote #1: The 2 Johnnies v Tom Kiely
Vote #2: Thomas McDonagh v Michael Kinane
Vote #3: Micheál Ó Súilleabháin v Jimmy Doyle
Vote #4: The Clancy Brothers v Louise Kennedy
Vote #5: Charles J Kickham v Nicky English
Vote #6: Maurice Davin v Tony Ryan
Vote #7: Frank Patterson v Pat Shortt
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on