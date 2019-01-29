VOTE: Tipperary's All Time Great first round polls close Thursday

The search to find Tipperary's All Time Great has heated up, with outstanding duels emerging from the round of 16 draw.

The following are currently go head-to-head in polls on Tipperary Live, vying for a coveted place in the last eight.

Voting in the round of 16 closes on Thursday, January 31, at 12 midnight, with the quarter-final draw taking place on Friday, February 1.

Vote #1: The 2 Johnnies v Tom Kiely

Vote #2: Thomas McDonagh v Michael Kinane

Vote #3: Micheál Ó Súilleabháin v Jimmy Doyle

Vote #4: The Clancy Brothers v Louise Kennedy

Vote #5: Charles J Kickham v Nicky English

Vote #6: Maurice Davin v Tony Ryan

Vote #7: Frank Patterson v Pat Shortt

Vote #8: Adi Roche v Shane MacGowan