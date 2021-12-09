Search

09 Dec 2021

Tom Kiely: Tipperary’s and Ireland’s Greatest Champion for Thurles

Dr Kevin McCarthy gives an illustrated talk on Tom Kiely at The Source Arts Centre

Dr Kevin McCarthy gives an illustrated talk on Tom Kiely (left on photo) at The Source, and presents the case for him being not only Tipperary's greatest sports star, but Ireland's too.

Kiely's sporting career spanned over twenty years and encompassed athletics in many forms, the GAA, and the social, cultural and political challenges of the day too.

Kiely's remarkable life story spanned over 80 years and is, in itself, a microcosm of Irish history, told through a lens focused on the Ballyneill area of south Tipperary but fanning out to places like St. Louis, New York, Antwerp, Edinburgh and all over Ireland. This is the story of the man known, simply, as 'The Champion'.

Kevin McCarthy is the author of Gold, Silver and Green: The Irish Olympic Journey 1896-1924, and 'Tom Kiely: Erin’s Champion'.

Presented in association with Tipperary Libraries.

Patrons Note: Covid Certs will be checked at the door.

Booking online or by phone on 0504 90294

Tuesday, December 14 at 7pm. Free entry 

