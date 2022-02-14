Fiddler on the Roof for the Excel in Tipperary Town in March

How does a musical society make a comeback after a longer than expected break from the stage due to a world-wide pandemic that led to the closure of theatres globally? Pick an old favourite of course! And that is just what the members of Tipperary Musical Society have done.
Tipperary Musical Society are in the final stages of preparing for their 40th anniversary production Fiddler on the Roof. This will be the society’s first production since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will also be the third production of Fiddler on the Roof by TMS having previously staged the musical in 1985 and 1999. The 2022 production is directed by Paul Norton and choreographed by Stephanie Browne. Thurles native Mary Rose McNally is the musical director for the society as well as chorus mistress.
Fiddler on the Roof opens in the Excel Centre, Tipperary Town on March 14 at 8pm sharp for six nights only. Admission prices start at €10 with group discounts available. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday the 1st of March from the Excel Box Office (062-80520) or online (www.tipperaryexcel.com)
