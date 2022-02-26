Carducci String Quartet is coming to the Nenagh Arts Centre on March 11

For bookings, call Nenagh Arts Centre on 067 34400
The versatile and award-winning Anglo-Irish Carducci Quartet was founded in 1997 and has won numerous international competitions, including the Concert Artists Guild Competition 2007 and Finland’s Kuhmo International Chamber Music Competition 2004.
They return to Nenagh this spring with a programme including Cormac McCarthy’s crossover jazz-classical quartet commissioned by the Foundation and premiered by the Sonoro Quartet in autumn 2021.
Ravel’s ground-breaking 1903 quartet itself holds the seeds of early jazz music and the concert will open with yet another masterpiece from the pen of Josef Haydn.
Venue: Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday, March 11, at 8pm, Tickets: €18/ €15.
This event is upported by National String Quartet Foundation, the Arts Council and RTÉ.
Carrick Meals Assistance Service volunteers Siobhan O'Neill, Benny Cooney, Debbie Cooney, voluntary driver Billy Doherty and Samantha Murphy in the kitchen in Carrickbeg Community Centre
Sean Treacy Pipe Band from Moycarkey-Borris were honoured as Grand Marshals at the parade in Littleton in 2019, the last time there was a St Patrick's Day parade in the village
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.