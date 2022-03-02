Search

02 Mar 2022

Cahir singer-songwriter and his band set to launch debut EP

Cahir singer-songwriter and his band set to launch debut EP

02 Mar 2022

February 25 saw the release of Cahir singer-songwriter Cormac Looby’s debut EP Things We Don’t Control.
Influenced by artists such as Mick Flannery and Sam Fender, the songs endeavour to combine pop, rock and trad in a unique way.
The two singles from the EP, Patriot and Hard-wiring landed him a spot on the RTÉ Radio 1 recommends playlist and the BBC Introducing Mixtape respectively.
On March 2 Cormac and his band will formally launch the EP at the renowned Róisín Dubh, Galway, on the back of a sold out show at Whelan’s, Dublin earlier this year.
Cormac is from Cahir and went to Cahir Boys National School.
“I am not sure exactly where it started but some of my earliest memories are of being forced to sing James Blunt at every family occasion there was by my parents, (Although the song choice was my own). Also listening to Maroon 5 and Usher in my bedroom - I would eventually discover what music was,” said Cormac.
He went to Rockwell where he played in a local band called Macalla with two friends from school.
“This was a first taste of the music industry and involved performing for many a tough crowd in the pubs of south Tipperary. Having studied in Galway and Manchester I became a teacher of Spanish but have been doing music full time for almost a year now,” said Cormac.
The Cahir man said he was very lucky to have a band of very talented musicians from Galway and Roscommon playing with him.
“We are currently organising an Irish tour which will include a slot at the Claremorris Folk Festival, on April 30,” said Cormac.

