10 Mar 2022

County Tipperary Open Drama Festival returns to Holycross

Anna Walker will adjudicate at the St Michaels Community Theatre from March 18 - 26

Judge Anna Walker trod the boards as an amateur actress with The Olivian Players in Dublin

10 Mar 2022 6:05 PM

The prestigious County Tipperary Open Drama Festival returns to St Michaels Community Theatre, Holycross after a lapse of two years due to Covid 19, writes Tom Ryan.


From next Friday March 18 to Saturday, March 26 at 8.30pm nightly except for the final night at 8pm when awards will be presented, the festival will bring people from far and near to witness the very best of live drama.


And, it’s a return to centre stage also for Mr Donal Duggan who is Festival Director once again for the prestigious festival which, has for decades attracted Ireland’s top drama Groups staging first class plays by some of the theatre world’s most popular authors.


Anna Walker will adjudicate the County Tipperary Open Drama Festival.


“This is my first visit to Tipperary Drama Festival, and I am looking forward to nine nights of magical endeavour,” says Anna. “With over 35 years’ experience in the Arts Industry my passion for Drama and Dramatic endeavour is undiminished. Witnessing at first hand its power to change, challenge, illuminate and support has been both enlightening and nurturing.


“Over the years I have adjudicated throughout the length and breadth of Ireland.


“I have been privileged to meet the most creative, talented and dedicated Theatre Practitioners, in the many unique Drama Festivals which welcome, support and nurture a host of travelling players and adjudicators.


“A committed member of ADA, I am proud to have adjudicated The All Ireland One Act Finals in 2011, the All Ireland Three Act Confined Finals in 2016, the All Ireland Three Act Open Finals in 2018, and the All Ireland One Act Finals in 2019,” added Anna.

Plays and players
Friday March 18 (Open) The Beacon by NancyHarris- (BallycogleyPlayers).
Saturday, March 19 (Open) The door on the left by Killian McGuinness (Carrigallen DG).
Sunday, March 20 (Open) Conversations on a homecoming by Tom Murphy(Kilmeen DG).
Monday, March 21(confined) Little Gem by Elaine Murphy(Kilrush DG ).
Tuesday, March22 (OPEN) The Beauty Queen of Leenane by Martin McDonagh (Brideview DG).
Wednesday, March 23 (confined) Quite Moment by Mick Finn(KilworthDS).
Thursday, March 24 (confined) One flew over the Cuckoo’s nest by Dale Wassermann (Mullingar DG). Friday, March 25 (Open) Brighton by Jim Nolan (Skibbereen TS).
Saturday March 26 (confined) ,The Kings of Kilburn High Road by Jimmy Murphy (Camross DG).


The Tipp FM Cup will be presented for the Open section while the Tipperary Star Cup will be presented to the confined winner.


For further information go into www.tippdrama.ie or call 086 2575159. Admission is €15. Season ticket €70. Concession €12.

