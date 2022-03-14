Search

14 Mar 2022

Newly bereaved parents in Tipperary are welcome to support groups nationwide 

Tipperary support group meeting for bereaved parents 

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

14 Mar 2022 7:03 PM

Anam Cara, a national organisation supporting bereaved parents, holds thirteen face-to-face meetings across the country each and every month. Every parent present at the meeting have many things in common, however the most significant being, the loss of a child.  

Taking that first step to attend a meeting can, in many cases, be the toughest. But every bereaved parent who attends has made that first step. It may have been last month, last year or some still come along five years later - there is no time limit on how long you can attend.    

On Monday  March 21, Anam Cara will hold their Tipperary meeting in The Horse & Jockey Hotel, Thurles @ 7:15pm. All bereaved parents are welcome, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death to the meeting, free of charge.  

Registration is not required to attend the meeting on Monday March 21, just turn up. Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in the Tipperary area and surrounds to attend. 

