Tipperary Drama Festival was the most difficult yet says Donal Duggan

“This is our 39th year and I think it’s the most difficult year we have ever had” declared Mr Donal Duggan, Festival Director of the Co Tipperary Open Drama Festival in St. Michael’s Community Hall, Holycross, at the presentation of awards on the concluding night of the popular festival last Saturday night, writes Tom Ryan.



He was referring to the problems posed when two of the competing groups had to withdraw from the festival this year because of illness related difficulties.



However, the host group, HolycrossBallycahill, the All-Ireland Confined Champions of 2019, rose to the occasion in style and filled in for Mullingar who were to have staged One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. This generous gesture culminated in the adjudicator, Ms Anna Walker(ADA) awarding the legendary Abbeysiders the Dr Morris Memorial Cup for Best Tipperary Group, though they were not in the competitive part of the renowned Festival which started in 1983.



Noel Dundon, Managing Editor of the Tipperary Star, presents the Tipperary Star Cup to Camross Drama Group, with Festival Director Donal Duggan also included.

The Abbeysiders will tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow night (Thursday) stage John B Keane’s Moll in St Michael’s Community Hall, Holycross, from 8.30pm nightly. This production won many hearts last week at the festival. Expect packed houses for this delightful presentation.



The Confined group this year was won by Camross Drama Group and they were presented with the Tipperary Star Cup by Noel Dundon, the Managing Editor of the Tipperary Star which has had a long and happy association over the years with the festival which has always received ample recognition from successive Editors from the late Mr William Myles to the late Mr Gerard O’ Grady, who was succeeded by his daughter, Ms Anne O’Grady and subsequently she succeeded Mr Michael Dundon, father of current Managing Editor, Noel Dundon.



The Tipp FM Trophy for best play in the Open Section was awarded to Kilmeen Drama Group who staged Tom Murphy’s “Conversations on a Homecoming.” The award was presented by Geraldine Henchion O’Neill of Tipp FM.



The hard working committee, which deserve to be congratulated on their trojan efforts comprised: Rev Celsus Tierney (President), Donal Duggan (Festival Director), Tommy Lanigan (Chairman), Claire Ryan Secretary), Maudie Bourke and Tommy Lanigan (Joint Treasurers), Geraldine O Neill (PRO), Marty O Neill and Ger O’Dwyer (sponsorship), Diana Lacey (Raffle), Marty O’Neill and Paddy Connolly (Technical),and committee members Marie Spillane, Peg Ryan Elaine O’Dwyer, Andy Slattery.

Geraldine Henchion of Tipp FM presents the overall Open Section winner to Kilmeen Drama Group

The Sub Committee comprised Jack Henchion, John Glasheen, Aishling Henchion, Gerry Kennedy and Derek Doherty. Mr Donal Dugganin thanking various people for their work for the festival had a special bualadh bos for the audiences and also for the local group who filled in for Mullingar



The attendance on final night included Tipperary Dail Deputy and former Minister, Mr Michael Lowry, a long time fan of the festival in his native village. Breda Gallagher, Thurles; Michael and Mary Blake, Thurles; Seamus Tynan, Borrisoleigh; Michael and Ellen Cussen, Galbertstown; Jim Finn Ballinahow Castle; Mairead Ryan(HallManager) who was lauded for her fine work for the festival; Kevin and Elizabeth Kirwan,Thurles.



Mr Donal Duggan thanked various people involved in the organising of the festival and had a special word for the audiences .

Results

OVERALL

HANNIFIN CUP (Entertaining Play) Conversations on a Homecoming ( Kilmeen D.G.)

GALLAGHER AWARD for most promising actor/actress – Justine Murphy, The Beacon.

() DR.MORRIS MEMORIAL CUP [ Tipperary Group) Holycross/ Ballycahill

BEST SET OVERALL[Josie Slattery Perpetual Trophy]” The Door on the Left” ( Cornmill)

ADJUDICATOR AWARD

Kilworth D.G.

Fionn Stafford The Kings of Kilburn High

Road (CamrossDG)

Best Lighting: Corn Mill D.G.

Best Sound:Corn Mill D.G.

CONFINED

BEST ACTOR : Pat Sinnott as Jap in Kings of Kilburn High Road(Camross

D.G.).

BEST ACTRESS: Patricia Coghlan as Deirdre The Quiet Moment -Kilworth D.G).

BEST SUPP.ACTOR:Moss Carroll as Eddie The Quiet Moment ( Kilworth D.G.)

BEST SUPP.ACTRESS: Mary Earlie as Kay in Little Gem( Kilrush D.G.)

Awards

3 rd “Little Gem” ( Kilrush D.G.)

2 nd” The Quiet Moment” (Kilworth D.G.

)(P) 1 st Tipperary Star Cup “The Kings of Kilburn High Road”(Camross D.G)

BEST PRODUCER : Michael Stafford Kings of Kilburn High Road (Camross D.G.)

OPEN section

BEST ACTOR (Matthew Bourke Award) : Denis O’Sullivan as Michael in Conversations on a

Homecoming -(Kilmeen)

BEST ACTRESS :Sheila Wall as Missus in Conversations on a Homecoming , (Kilmeen)

BEST SUPP.ACTOR: Lar McCarthy as Junior Conversations on a Homecoming ((Kilmeen)

BEST SUPP.ACTRESS : Sharon Mawe as Peggy in Conversations on a

Homecoming (Kilmeen

Awards

3 rd Ballycogley “The Beacon”

2 nd Corn mill D.G. “The door on the Left”

(P) 1st TIPP FM TROPHY : Kilmeen D.G. “Conversations on a Homecoming”

BEST PRODUCER:(Frank Gleeson Award) Christy O’Sullivan Kilmeen

Schools Drama: Winner 2019: Ursuline Convent, Thurles with Bog Oak - (winners of the Glasheen Trophy)