Pauline Scanlon to launch her new album in Clonmel

Gerry Lawless, of Clonmel World Music, is delighted to host the Tipperary album launch show for Pauline Scanlon’s fantastic new album, The Unquiet, in Raheen House Hotel on Friday May 20.

“It is a big coup to get Pauline, with her full band, to play in Clonmel as part of the album release tour” says Gerry.

“She is doing a short Irish tour for the album launch, and has just had two sold out shows in Dingle. It was the RTE album of the week for April 11-18. On Friday 15 April, RTE Radio 1 broadcast The Unquiet – Songs for my Mother – a fascinating radio documentary produced by Elizabeth Laragy, following Pauline Scanlon over three years as she makes her album The Unquiet,” said Gerry Lawless.

Pauline Scanlon’s voice comes from an ancient place but is always fresh. She is uniquely Irish yet universally understood, apparently traditional yet subversive at every turn.

Perhaps now, it is the steely strength that comes to the fore in both her activism and her determination to constantly evolve as an artist.

As featured vocalist with the Sharon Shannon Band for three years, as a solo artist, and as a member of vocal duo LUMIERE, and with her many other musical collaborations and projects, Pauline Scanlon has entranced audiences the world over with her distinctly delicate intensity.

As a vocalist, Pauline has performed and recorded with a wide range of artists including Damien Dempsey, Sinéad O’Connor, Eleanor Shanley, Julie Fowlis, Sam Lee, Declan O’Rourke, Barry Kerr, Karan Casey, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Damien O’Kane, Karen Matheson, Andrea Corr, John Spillane and Seamus Begley.

In 2009, Scanlon along with fellow West Kerry chanteuse Éilís Kennedy, formed the vocal group LUMIERE and subsequently signed to SONY records in Ireland.

The duo have performed all over the world together from folk clubs and festivals to London’s Barbican Theatre and New York’s Carnegie Hall in December 2014. Pauline has also presented several music based television programmes for both the BBC and TG4 in recent years.

Pauline’s recent collaborative project with Galway band The Whileaways Bird On The Wire – The Songs Of Leonard Cohen has been a runaway success, selling out every concert since it’s beginning in January 2019.

Gerry Lawless promoted a sold out show in Minella Clonmel with this collaboration.

OLD SONGS

About The Unquiet, her third collaboration with John Reynolds as producer, Scanlon herself says, “All my life as a singer, I have been drawn to old songs. In them I find a solidarity with the ghosts of people I have never met and yet share fragments of feelings with.”

LATE MOTHER

Then deliberately turning the narrative of these songs to face the modern era, she says “This album is based on the life of my late mother, Eileen Scanlon and her contemporaries in Irish society. The songs have a resonance and a purpose in reflecting her lived experience and that of modern-era women in Ireland, through my perspective.”

Red Colour Sun, her stunning debut, produced by John Reynolds in 2004, announced an original artist immersed in tradition, yet completely aware of the edgier developments within the folk world.

Ever curious, she is currently involved in several standout projects.

Motu::Oileáin, is a Maori/Irish project featuring NZ platinum selling Maori band Trinity Roots along with fellow Irish musicians, Gerry Paul, Tola Custy and Alan Doherty. This collaborative act accompanied Irish President, Michael D. Higgins on his 2017 tour of New Zealand.

Atlantic Arc Orchestra formed by Scanlon, and under the stewardship of Donal Lunny, features luminaries of folk music such as Aidan O’Rourke of Lau and Ulster piper and singer, Jarlath Henderson.

BIRD ON THE WIRE

Bird On The Wire -The Songs of Leonard Cohen, is Scanlon’s most recent collaboration with Galway based band The Whileaways, a pre-lockdown project that beat the virus, selling out at every venue in its UK and Irish tours in 2020 and 2021.

The seamless way in which musicians from around the globe connect and blend is something that drives Scanlon as an artist.

MASTER OF SONG

It’s perhaps this openness on her part that has brought her the gravitas she has earned as a truly original master of song. With voice as her instrument, she takes her place with any instrumental virtuoso of Irish music.

“Her voice is a superb mix of china cup fragility and steely strength” -The Irish Times, 2010.

“Her voice is heavenly, beautifully pure and always deeply connected to the song she’s singing. Songs are her life. She is also a seriously good craic.” – album producer John Reynolds.

Doors for the gig will open at 8pm. There will be no support act, and Pauline and band will start at 9pm prompt. Tickets are on sale now, online on www.clonmelworldmusic

.com