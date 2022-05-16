Tipperary comedy duo The 2 Johnnies Podcast: This week Johnny B gets catfished!

On this week’s podcast Johnny B will regale us with the hilarious yet disturbing story of getting catfished.

In the world of internet dating, Instagram and Twitter can you believe everything you see? The online dating scene can be a murky world to navigate, in between the genuine profiles of eligible singles there are plenty of fake accounts, bots and even hacked accounts... you only have to ask Rebecca Vardy!

You message with someone, the pictures on their profile are cracking, they seem sound, you have good banter, you move to Whatsapp and set up the date. But is it all what it seems? Is it too good to be true?

This is exactly what happened to Johnny B after a lovely lass follows him on Instagram. They start messaging and they get on really well. What follows is a shocking yet all too familiar story of being catfished. The popular TV show Catfish introduced people to this phenomenon, but it doesn’t just happen in America, it is happening right here in Ireland.

Her name is Cora O’Donovan, her Instagram profile has lots of posts, she is gorgeous and she has 15,000 followers. She seems perfect and they talk for weeks, sometimes late into the night. She tells Johnny B how she used to go out with a GAA player, later she tells him another well-known player asked her to a movie premiere, and a well-known Irish TV personality had slipped into her DMs. In spite of an overload of information about her exes they eventually arrange a date.

She cancels their first date with the sad news her auntie has died, subsequent dates are also cancelled at the last minute – she is a close contact, she has Covid. Johnny B even turns up to Ryan’s in Dublin to meet her but ends up hanging out with her friend Nicky, as Cora has mysteriously disappeared.

Johnny Smacks tells him ‘she’s dodging you!’ The lads finally decide it’s a fake account and Johnny B calls all his friends to the podcast studio to fill them in.

I just knew that this account couldn’t be real, we never met, I tried facetiming her and she was always busy. So I got all the lads together, I knew I would get slagged but it’s important to talk about this kind of thing and warn people that you can’t always believe who is behind a social media profile’ Johnny B.

So there was only one thing to do, The 2 Johnnies turn true detective and set about finding out who the real Cora is… turns out this isn’t her first rodeo!

Check out this week’s podcast exclusively available on Spotify HERE hear part one of this mind blowing story. On next week’s podcast the lads delve further into the story and discover a trail of multiple men who have been duped! They’ll and invite a psychologist on to discuss why people catfish and what they get out of it.

You won’t want to miss it!