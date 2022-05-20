Junction Arts Festival continues long link with Clonmel artist Des Dillon

One of the most exciting Market Place projects – one of this year’s Clonmel Junction Festival hubs – is the pop-up cinema which will show a different short film every day created by Nóta Stóta, who are artist Des Dillon, and musicians Benny McCarthy of Danu fame and Conal O’Grada.

When lockdown hit in April 2020 the three people behind the Nóta Stóta project had a Zoom call and asked themselves what could they do given the situation they found themselves in.

“So we decided we’d do a graphic book on Irish folklore and mythology and promptly went off track. The divergence was sparked by a photograph Des took of the Púca puppet on a hill beside a mountain ash tree. It looked exciting and mysterious and inspired a conversation about using puppets in the wild to illustrate the proximity of the natural and supernatural worlds… and here we are two years later with a series of films….Tan Ann…Portraits of Wild Wisdoms,” said Benny McCarthy.

Filmed both indoors at Glór Theatre in Ennis and outdoors, the Gaelic God’s approval was demonstrated by beautiful weather for the filming and counties Waterford and Tipperary have never looked more magical.

“There’s always been a strong association between Clonmel Junction Festival and the artwork of Des Dillon. He designed some of the first posters, and the famous Teac A Bloc show premiered in the festival. I was delighted to bring the Nóta Stóta play to Clonmel for my first festival as director in 2019, and even more delighted when Benny and Des contacted me about the film project,” said Clonmel Junction Arts Festival Director, Clíona Maher.

In parallel to the films, Clonmel Library will host a survey show looking back at work from throughout Des Dillon’s career, with work on loan from owners.

“Des has had some memorable exhibitions here at the library, as well as creating our wonderful installation,” says Annemarie Mullins, Executive Librarian in Clonmel.

“We’re asking people who have bought pieces of his work over the years to give them on loan for the two weeks of the exhibition. It will give Des a chance to re-acquaint himself with his own artwork, and new audiences an opportunity to see the range of his work,” said Annemarie.

If you are interested in loaning a piece, please contact projects@

junctionfestival.com with a photograph of it, and any information such as title, date bought.

“When I was eight or nine, there was an old woman who used to mind us when my mother was out,” Des Dillon remembers.

“She taught me how to sew and I used to make animals and birds out of fabric. She taught me the running stitch and I was off. I’d put them around the garden, putting chicks with their mouths open into the tree with a fox underneath. And now here we are and I’m continuing that on film,” said Des.

Saturday and Sunday saw a crowd of aspiring performers arriving at the old supermarket on Market Place for the open auditions for Everything Must GO, a Junction Festival co-production with Asylum Productions.

Part fantasy, part flash-mob, Everything Must GO will be created over the month of June for this year’s festival.

“It is a once-off immersive theatrical experience that will offer audiences a rare opportunity to view some prime surreal estate,” said co-writer Aideen Wylde.

Anyone who missed the initial round of auditions, or who’d like to get involved in the making of the show, can get in touch on EverythingMustGoClonmel

@gmail.com.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has worked with us to get this far,” said Cliona Maher.

“Councillor John Fitzgerald and Clonmel Borough District Administrator Jim Dillon have both worked hard with us in convincing new owners Remcoll to let us into the building for the show, and to use other units for the festival. We’re working together to bring life back to Market Place,” said Cliona Maher

Another opportunity to participate comes with the festival collaborating with Music Generation on Tradcamp 2022.

A week-long camp for young traditional musicians up to 18 years, focusing on ensemble performance and arrangement, this is a great chance to come along to meet, play with and learn from some of Ireland’s top traditional musicians and educators including TG4 Young Musician of the Year 2018 Claire Friel.

The young musicians will learn about ensemble playing in traditional music, as well as having a fabulous opportunity to perform at the Junction Festival Dome.

All instruments and ages are welcome. Even if you don’t have a background in Irish traditional music, but already play music, you can contact Music Generation Tipperary and they’ll guide you on whether this is right for you. Email musicgeneration@tipperary

etb.ie to register or for more information.

WHEN NEXT WE MEET

Tickets for the much awaited When Next We Meet launch events on July 1 and July 2 are now on general sale.

The tickets for the launch events to be held in Raheen House in Clonmel during the Junction Festival went on sale on Friday, May 13.

An interesting line-up of performers have been announced for the launch events to be held.

From 2023, the two-day festival will take place at Cranna, a scenic location between Cahir and Ardfinnan.

Organisers, a local group called Cranna, hope to make the event a quality festival annual event. For ticket details visit the When Next We Meet Facebook page.