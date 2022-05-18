Roscrea's Conor Maher wins top art poster prize

A Roscrea primary school student has won a prestigious art poster competition prize highlighting marine environmental awareness.



Conor Maher from Scoil Chrónáin Naofa, Drumkeenan won the first prize in the Senior Primary category for his poster design in the ‘Our Ocean, Our Plan’ competition.



Students from 15 schools were honoured at an award ceremony on Sunday celebrating the winners of this year’s Green-Schools Marine Spatial Planning Competition: Our Ocean, Our Plan.



Nine students were awarded for their posters depicting their vision for the future of Ireland’s seas and eight school groups won for their 3D models showing how they envisage our seas’ future.



In partnership with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Green-Schools asked students to create posters or 3D models showing how they would like Ireland’s seas to be used in the future.

The competition ties in with The National Marine Planning Framework, which will try to balance the different demands for using the sea including the need to protect the marine environment.



Green-Schools (known internationally as Eco-Schools), is an international environmental management education programme that promotes long-term, whole-school action for the environment, and is operating in 58 countries around the world.