WATCH: Cute young animal causes Gardaí some trouble on busy road this morning
A young calf was spotted taking a stroll down the N80 road this morning, holding up some traffic and causing Gardaí a bit of trouble.
The fearless calf looked unbothered by the patrol car who tried to herd it to the side of the road.
Another motorist then got out of their car to assist the Gardaí, who succeeded in getting it across the road.
Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy at the Ballingarrane Estate on the outskirts of Clonmel, where an IDA advance technology building is proposed. Picture: John Kelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.