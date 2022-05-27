Big day for Circle of Friends Cancer Care Centre in Tipperary Town

A therapeutic garden and pavilion centre will be opened on Saturday in Tipperary Town at the Circle of Friends Cancer Care Centre
The official opening of the therapeutic garden and pavilion at the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Center, Knockanrawley, Tipperary Town will take place on Saturday, May 28th at 1.30pm. The garden will be open from 11 am untill 4 pm on the day. Please come along.All are welcome.
