Visitors from America make a donation to Banna Chluain Meala

Tommy Leach Junior, his son Conor and chairman of Banna Chluain Meala, Maurice O'Sullivan athe band hall in Clonmel
The family of the late Tommy and Mary Leach from Albany, New York State and formerly of Clonmel visited the Banna Chluain Meala band hall recently where they presented the band with a cheque, the proceeds of a golf classic organised in the memory of their parents.
Tommy and Mary had been regular supporters of the band for many years and the family is delighted to continue with the tradition.
Pictured at the presentation are Tommy Leach Junior, his son Conor and chairman of Banna Chluain Meala, Maurice O'Sullivan
