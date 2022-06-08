Cashel Arts Festival is delighted to announce Kris Drever as part of its September line-up

Kris Drever is coming to Cashel
Cashel Arts Festival is thrilled that award-winning guitarist, singer, songwriter and prolific collaborator
Kris Drever will perform as part of this year's festival.
Tickets will be on sale from this Friday.
Kris Drever has been a leading light on the UK roots scene for well over a decade. A highly skilled guitarist who adroitly blends traditional folk and flat picking with more contemporary influences – allied to a distinctively relaxed and poised vocal burr – Drever is an astonishingly fine interpreter of others’ songs, with an increasingly frequent knack for concocting seriously smart lyrical observations and earworm melodies of his own.
Drever has played and recorded with an extensive range of artists including Mark Knopfler, Jack Bruce, Danny Thompson, Eddi Reader, Bela Fleck, Tim O’Brien, Jerry Douglas, Sarah Jarosz, Joan As Police Woman, Tinariwen, Karine Polwart and Julie Fowlis.
The title track to Drever’s self-written third album If Wishes Were Horses, released in 2016, landed him a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award.
Cashel Arts Festival runs from September 15 - 18.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.