The Clonmel Junction Arts Festival kicks off today

The Clonmel Junction Arts Festival has started with a wonderful programme of event planned
One of the largest multi-disciplinary arts festivals in the country, Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, opens today (July 1).
Music, theatre, dance, literature, film and more, it is a ten day celebration of the arts. Artistic Director, Clíona Maher, is eagerly anticipating audience reaction to the exciting and varied programme on offer.
“It’s been an astonishing 1,090 days since we last had an indoor audience at Clonmel Junction Arts Festival. To say we've been waiting for this with excitement is an understatement. We've pivoted, recorded, live-streamed, performed outdoors, rehearsed in masks, distanced ourselves, zoomed, projected and pivoted again. Today, we have performers back in a room, on a stage, before a live audience, and it's everything." Clonmel Junction Arts Festival continues until July 10th www.junctionfestival.com
