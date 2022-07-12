Coffee morning for Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town

Support the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town
Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre Tipperary Town are holding their summer fundraising event at Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel on Sunday July 17 with live music from 5.30pm. Drop by & support this wonderful charity.
St Nicholas’ Church in Sologhead was thronged on Friday evening last for the memorial mass to celebrate the life of the late Margaret Kirby
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.