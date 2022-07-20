Entries invited for Clonmel Busking Festival 2022

Entries are now being accepted for the Clonmel Busking Festival in August
This years Clonmel Busking Festival will Competition has 3 sections- juvenile, junior and senior.
HOW TO ENTER
Email your details (name, band/musicians name, age and contact number) to-
buskingfestival@yahoo.ie
This is a plug in competition under the main guard on Saturday the 6th of August starting at 2 o'clock,
Each musician/band gets to play two songs each.
We can't wait to see what this year's talented artists have in store!
In Newcastle West, Orla Mulhearne finished third overall in the under 12 girls race while Hugh Óg Mulhearne won the under 14 boys overall with two stage wins and two second places.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.