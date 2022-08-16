Writers invited to submit poems for three literary events during Applefest festival in Clonmel

Clonmel Applefest will be held in September
Clonmel Applefest is an annual festival celebrating the food, heritage and nature of Cluain Meala.
This year writers are invited to offer a poem for possible inclusion in one of three literary events:
-Spoken Word on Sunday 25th September in Baker's Bar at 2.30pm.
- The 4th Poetry Trail in our town laneways.
- Open Mic( 12 to 3pm) at The Heritage Fair on Saturday 24th on Suir Island
Poems of twenty lines or less need to be sent to eileenacheson6@gmail.com by 5th September.
Themes this year include Harvest/ Writing Outside the Lines or Inside the Lanes.
Budding and established writers combine each year to entertain on a chosen theme. Support and encouragement is our intention.
People of all ages engage in these free events and each year the town is decorated with red, green and yellow posters of The Poetry Trail. The Spoken Word event is one of the highlights of the Applefest calender hosted by Jenny Cox and Eileen Acheson.
For further festival details see clonmelapplefest.ie
