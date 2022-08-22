Louise Morrissey to perform in a fundraising concert for Cashel Day Care Centre

Louise Morrissey will perform in a fundraising concert for for Cashel Day Care Centre
A concert will be held in Brú Ború Cultural Centre, Cashel this Friday August 26, all in aid of Cashel Day Care Centre.
Louise Morrissey, Des Willoughby & The Ryan Turner Band, and our own Fr Bobby. Tickets now on sale from the Day Care Centre - contact Geraldine Cooney on 086 8153275 or 062 63288, Cashel Post Office and Bru Boru. Tickets €25, doors open at 7.30pm. MC is Jimmy O’Farrell, also raffle on the night. Your support is much appreciated!
