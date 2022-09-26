Enjoy an afternoon tea concert in Cashel

Louise Morrissey will be one of the performers providing entertainment at Brú Ború for an afternoon tea concert
Louise Morrissey and Sandy Kelly are looking forward to a special Afternoon Concert with Afternoon Tea in Brú Ború Theatre on Saturday October 8th . Also appearing will be rising Country Star Molly O’Connell and musical director Pat Marnane.
Referee Paddy Ivors with captains Pat Molloy, Moycarkey/Borris (left) and Tom Fox of Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill
