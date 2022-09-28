Carers in south Tipperary invited to participate in a free course in Clonmel

Family Carers Ireland is s tar ting an eight week course for caers in Tipperary on October 6
Clonmel Family Carers manager Cllr Richie Molloy is encouraging people to take up a free course for carers.
The course starts on October 6 at 6.30 at the Place4You centre in Gladstone Street where the office of Clonmel Family Carers is located.
If you are a family carer, caring for a loved one with additional needs, you are invited to take part in an 8 week
free introductory training programme to caring.
For more information contact Richie Molloy at rmolloy@familycarers.ie or 0527447102.
