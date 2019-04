Welcome home to Br Denis Reardon from where he is stationed i n Sudan, on a visit to his family and his brother Pakie Riordon, Shanbally, Clogheen.

Brother Denis and his family have organised a fundraiser in Butlers Pub, Burncourt on May 4. Brother Denis has been in Sudan for the last 21 years teaching adults. All monies collected will be brought back to Sudan by Brother Denis and will be put to good use.