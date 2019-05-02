Cahir on Cycle Against Suicide itinerary

Cahir Castle

The Cycle against Suicide Irish tour will pass through Cahir on this coming Friday May 3 around 3.30 and will have a brief stop in the car park at the castle.
Cllr.Andy Moloney has called on the people of Cahir to come out and support the cyclists  including 
 Kathleen Tobin who has completed the  Ireland Cycle Against Suicide tours since  they started. 
Anyone who can support the cyclists should be on the bridge from 3.15 onwards but that could change with weather.