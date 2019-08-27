Tipperary Musical Society to launch new season

Tipperary Musical Society recently held their Summer Gathering in Tipperary Golf Club to celebrate a successful season and the achievements of the members of the society.

The Front of House Team, Emmet Donlan, Cathal O Donoghue and Jason Ryan were all present as AIMS nominees, as well as the recently crowned Pride of Tipperary, Muireann Slattery.

The society are now looking forward to the beginning of a new musical season, with the launch of The Wedding Singer taking place on Thursday 29th August at 8.30pm in the Porter House... 80s Bridal Wear advised! Director Bill Stafford, Musical Director & Chorus Mistress Helen Colbert and Choreographer Miriam Ball will be present on the night to speak about the show. Anyone interested in joining the society is encouraged to come along and meet the members, committee and production team. Rehearsals begin on Tuesday 3rd September, with open auditions being held on Sunday 15th September (venues to be confirmed).

For more information, contact Tipperary Musical Society on Facebook or email tipperarymusicalsociety@gmail.com.

