Cahir getting ready for Tradfest 2019

The annual Cahir Tradfest will take place from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 September. The weekend is filled with traditional music and dance. With many fantastic musicians and singers it includes a concert, a Trad Trail, competitions, workshops and pub sessions over a weekend and is a family event not to be missed. Contact Mary on 0860624217 for more details.

The following is a Schedule of events; on Friday 6 September is the Launch in Cahir House Hotel at 8:30pm featuring Cahir Comhaltas along with Tutors and Special Guests. On Friday 13 September is the Opening Night in Cahir House Hotel at 8:30pm, featuring Cahir Comhaltas along with Tutors and Special Guests. On Saturday 14 September the Workshops are from 10am – 1pm in Cahir Boys National School & Our Lady of Mercy Primary School. There are also Street Session Competitions (for Junior & Intermediate). A Gig Rig & Tipp FM will be on the Square from 4:30 – 7pm. And on Sunday 15 September there is Mass accompanied by Trad Music at 11:30am. With Street Entertainment & Trad Trail, Sessions in Cahir House from 5pm and a Farewell Session in the Abbey Tavern on Sunday evening to mark end of the Annual Tradfest weekend in Cahir.