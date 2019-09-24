The Backyard Gang to perform in Clonmel

Formed by two ex members of Tweed, Brendan Ryder and Gay Brazel with Peter Dowley and Mick Grace, The Backyard Band a wide span of music, with rock, Americana, country/ country rock influences .

Recently the band spent a few days in Gaff Recording Studios , New Inn, to start an album of their own material. From that session came their first single,

“ Someone Like You” written by Brendan, which has received extensive airplay and favourable comments.

Fresh from Kilkenny’s” Rhythm 'N Roots Festival ( also played Dunmore East’s “Bluegrass Festival and Clonmel’s

Busking Festival , and this year’s Clancy Brother’s Festival in Carrick-On-Suir. Making their first appearance in The Coachman Sunday . Oct. 6, would be well worth ‘checking out.