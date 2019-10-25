Spooktacular events across the premier county

From lantern walks to firework displays and family favourite movie events, there are plenty of activities taking place across the county for Halloween.

Thurles

The 12th annual Thurles Halloween Arts Festival was officially launched this week with the organisers promising a much bigger and better event this year. The seven day festival will take place from Friday October 25 to Thursday 31 in various venues around the Cathedral Town.

Events taking place this year will include drama, live music, storytelling, fire shows, dance, film, family shows, street theatre, childrens and adult workshops, Haunted Asylum Experience, Ghost Train, art exhibitions, and the usual spectacular Fireworks display on Halloween night at Thurles Rugby club grounds.

Highlights include a Special FX makeup master class at 11am on Saturday, October 26 at The Bookworm, Thurles (€7), a dance performance at Thurles town park featuring dancers from DAPA and Dwan Academy on Friday, October 25 at 7pm and a free fancy dress Halloween story time event at Thurles Library on Thursday, October 31.

For more details follow the Facebook page of the festival or its website at www.thurleshalloween

Nenagh

The annual Spleodar Halloween Arts Festival makes another welcome return to Nenagh from October 26 to 31 with a host of activities lined up for all ages.

Tickets for events are available now from 067 34400 or by visiting the box office at Nenagh Arts Centre, Banba Square.

Kick off Halloween festivities on October 26 with a free apple pressing workshop at Nenagh Arts Centre.

Kids can ‘scare themselves silly’ with a rhyming workshop (€6) or an illustration master class (€6) or how about trying your hand at a pumpkin decorating class (prices €8/10/5).

Embark on a ghoulish ghost tour through the town (running Oct 26/27/28, tickets €5).

Join in the fun for the Halloween parade on Monday, October 28 starting at Nenagh Friary at 5pm followed by a performance at Nenagh Arts Centre at 6pm.

Don your finest Halloween costumes and fancy dress for the annual fireworks display in the CBS sports field on Thursday, October 31 at 7pm.

For full listing of all events see Spleodar.ie

Cashel

Cashel Library presents a talk by Cailleach Maura on Samhain and the Ghosts of Ireland on Tuesday, October 29 at 7pm. Refreshments will be served. Booking essential for this free event to 062 63825.

Halloween storytime for kids at Cashel Library will take place on Thursday, October 31 at 3.30pm. Suitable for ages 3 to 7. Places are limited so booking is essential. Contact 062 63825 for further information.

Sit back and enjoy the classic family film Casper in Cashel Library on Tuesday, October 29 at 2.30pm. This is a free event, but places are limited, so contact Cashel Library on 062 63825 to book your place.

Around the county

Halloween Bingo on Sunday, October 27 at 3pm in Ballingarry Community Centre.

Holy Family NS Templetouhy are holding a Halloween Bingo night on Thursday, October 31. €3,000 worth of prize money on the night and all proceeds will go towards the school.

New Inn Spook Fest on Sunday, October 27. A ‘Zombie Lantern walk’ will take place from the GAA centre to the New Inn Community Centre where there will be games, storytelling and a kids disco. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Entry is €5 and a family pass is €20.

A Halloween Family Fun Day takes place on Sunday, October 27 in Tipperary Town Plaza. There will be a fireworks display, lots of fun activities and games for kids of all ages including face painting, balloon modeling plus lots of giveaways! There will also be a Charity Tractor & Truck Run at 1pm with a raffle and spot prizes on the day! From 2pm to 6pm.

Trick or Treat for Temple Street at Buddy’s Bar, Capparoe, Nenagh on Thursday, October 31. Looking for something to do with your little horrors this Halloween? There’s spook-tacular fun to be had on Halloween evening in Buddy’s Bar all in aid of Temple Street Children’s hospital. Sensory Hour (no loud music, no disco lights) from 5pm to 6pm followed by a Halloween disco from 6pm to 8pm. All kids must be accompanied by an adult. Prize for best dressed family.

Check out Nenagh Library’s Halloween schedule and come along if you dare! Slightly Batty Arts n’ Crafts (children must be accompanied by an adult) is on Wednesday, October 30 at 11.30am

Monster Lego Club (booking essential) is on Wednesday, October 30 at 3pm and Spooktacular Toddlers Storytime is on Thursday, October 31 at 11.15am.

Screamers Movie Club for young adults (movie rated 12+) is on Friday, November 1 at 2.30pm. Nenagh Library phone number is 067-34404 for more details and bookings for Monster Lego.