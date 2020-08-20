Over one hundred fifty years of history on display at MacDonagh Museum, Cloughjordan

While the main focus of the Museum is on Thomas MacDonagh, our local signatory of the Irish Proclamation the real gem here is the untold story of MacDonagh, the man, and his family's legacy not just to Cloughjordan but to the Nation. The display has been expanded to include many new items of interest in the collection. Over one hundred fifty years of national and local history is recalled through events in the lives of local people.

The Museum has reopened with a special exhibition of the work of local photographer Andy Whelan presenting his series of 'Local Studies'. All images are framed and available for sale. Each image would make a unique present.

Visitors are welcome 2 to 4pm at weekends, Friday to Sunday inclusive. The museum is free but donations are very welcome. Phone 087-3946862 for enquiries or group bookings. Further information on www.macdonaghheritage.ie