PrintVanGo presents 'Slogan', a t-shirtprinting workshop

Got something to say?

Then say it loud and proud - on a t-shirt or poster that you’ve printed yourself.



Join our printmaking workshop with Aoife and PrintVanGo and start making things happen via silkscreen on a shirt or a sheet.



Gallery ready, wearable outable, stickable on walls. Bring your attitude and your art. This even is for teens aged 13-18 years.



This forms part of The Source Arts Centre's 'Y' arts programme in Thurles

Admission is €15 – places are limited.



Booking is via email: boxoffice@sourcearts.ieor by phoning the box office on 050490204.

This DIY printmaking workshop allows participants to learn low-tech printmaking techniques to create hand-printed posters, bags and tshirts.



In this half-day taster workshop participants will explore and learn the basics of screen printing with hand cut stencils.



Using their own drawings and images, participants will discover and learn how to transform their design into a hand cut paper stencil as well as mixing specialty screen-printing inks for textiles, preparing fabric for printing and how to pull a squeegee to print your design onto your choice of t-shirt or bag.



At the end of the workshop participants will have produced their own t-shirt or bag and a small series of screen printed posters to take home. Time: 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, June 26 next.