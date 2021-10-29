Early Years Art Sessions - Cardboard Playground for South Tipp Arts Centre on November 9

Early Years art sessions playground
The Early Years Art Sessions - Cardboard Playground, runs on Tuesday, November 9, at the South Tipperary Arts Centre in Clonmel.
The playground provides a variety of natural materials to explore, and is an ideal way to encourage curiosity and creative play - hosted by Artist/Early Years Facilitator Eilis O'Toole.
Booking is through Eventbrite, and the cost is €11.50. Suitable for children aged 1-5 years (with parent or guardian). The Cardboard Playground is a space where children and their parents/carers can create their own playground, town, space, etc using cardboard!
A variety of extra materials will be provided to aid them in constructing their space. Eilis O’Toole graduated from NCAD in 1999 with a degree in Fine Art Painting.
