The Children of Lir for Nenagh Heritage Centre

Nenagh Heritage Centre
Joanna Ryan Purcell is performing a reading of her book The Children of Lir, the Journey through the Curse, on Friday, November 12.
The event will take place at the Nenagh Heritage Centre at 7pm.
Tickets are free, but spaces are limited due to public health restrictions. Those wishing to book a space can contact joannaryanpurcell@
gmail.com.
The Children of Lir is a retelling of the classical myth told through prose poetry. The book is written in three parts, each told by the five children and Lir.
