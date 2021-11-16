Marie Keating Bus to visit Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town

Jennifer Jones Hickey who founded Circle of Friends
The Marie Keating Bus will be at the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town on Wednesday November 17 f rom 10.45am to 4pm.
If you would like to ask questions or get information you are most welcome to come to the centre to meet the staff on the bus.
