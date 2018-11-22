Moyne AC weekly report

National Senior, Junior & Juvenile Even Age Cross country

The national Senior, Junior and Juvenile Even Age cross country championships will take place in Abbotstown, Co. Dublin Sunday November 25. Moyne have two athletes competing at this high level; Mary Cussen who is running in the Girls U14 age group and Adam Moore who will run in the Boys U14. Both athletes are members of the Tipperary teams who will be bidding for national glory. Best of luck to both!

National Uneven age and Novice Cross-Country Championships, Navan

The National Uneven age and Novice Cross-Country championships will take place on Saturday December 15 in Navan. Any interested Senior athletes should let Geraldine know before Wednesday

Day 2 of Munster Development Squad

Day two of the Munster development squad takes place on Saturday November 24 in Nenagh Indoor Stadium. The Middle Distance group is free to join and will meet at 11am at the Stadium. Further information on the Tipperary Athletics website.

Gym Winter Hours

The clubhouse gym is now open every Monday and Thursday night. The gym opens at 7pm and costs €5 per session.

County Cross Country trials

Trials will be held at training this week for the forthcoming county relays. Trials will be held for U10-U14 boys and girls and the U16 mixed event. The county relays will take place in Thurles Crokes training ground on December 9.

Munster Juvenile "B"

Munster Juvenile "B", U/20 & Intermediate Cross Country Championships, Riverstick Cork. This event will take place on Sunday December 2. Any interested athlete should inform Ger as soon as possible.