Strong Tipperary attendance at Athletics Ireland Juvenile B Cross Country

Tipperary juvenile athletes represented club and county at Dundalk IT last Sunday, February 3. Despite cold and damp conditions each and every athlete gave it their all in the National Juvenile B Cross Country.

In the U11 Girls race Alana Spillane Moyne A.C. was 11th followed by Brid Quirke Dundrum A.C., Emma Kingston Dundrum A.C., Dearbhla Gleeson Moyne A.C., Ruth Phelan Moyne A.C., Clodagh Kilmartin Dundrum A.C., Ruby Kelly Dundrum A.C. and Meabh Leahy Moyne A.C.

It was then the turn of the U11 boys. Colm Ryan Newport A.C. took the win here and was followed by Rian Horgan Newport A.C., Billy Gleeson Moyne A.C., Jack Reddan Moyne A.C., Ronan Gaffrey Newport A.C., Cian Donohoe Newport A.C., Jim O'Neill Moyne A.C., Rógan Lyons Moyne A.C. and Bill Cussen Moyne A.C.

Moving up to the U13 girls race, Tipperary had Millie Kelly Dundrum A.C., Sophie Coughlan Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C., Paula Quirke Dundrum A.C., Amy Reddan Moyne A.C., Aoibheann Fogarty Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C., Saoirse Doran Moyne A.C., Niamh Buckley Dundrum A.C., Aisling O Loughlin Moyne A.C., Mary Ellen Holmes Dundrum A.C. and Blathnaid Lloyd Moyne A.C. Tipperary.

Running in the U13 boys race there were Tadhg O'Donnell Dundrum A.C., David Doyle Moyne A.C., Jack Flanagan Moyne A.C., Adam Phelan Moyne A.C., Frank Doyle Moyne A.C. and Paddy Cussen Moyne A.C. Tipperary.

Two Tipperary athletes competed in the U15 girls race, they were Orla Ryan Dundrum A.C. in 8th place and Mary Cussen of Moyne A.C. Tomás Cussen Moyne A.C.was the sole representative from the county in the boys u15 racce.

Congratulations to all our juvenile athletes on their brilliant performances.