Mooreabbey Milers AC: Roads begin with a flourish for Aoife

County Roads Novice

On a blustery Sunday afternoon Aoife Courtney, Marie O'Shea, Mary Pyke, Patricia Ryan, Patricia Blackburn, and Michelle Carey lined out for the ladies on the 3k, where Kevin Lenihan, Willie O'Donoghue, Damien Holian, Ewan Cunningham, Robert Cunningham, Dariusz Gazdowicz and John Hayes took to the mens 6k. A big welcome to Dariusz who only recently joined the club who along with Michelle Carey competed in their first club competition. From the get go Aoife laid out her intentions and sat shoulder to shoulder with who in the end would be the eventual winner, it was only in the last 250 meters Jacqueline pulled away. Aoife kept up the tempo finishing in a very impressive 2nd, Aoife was followed shortly by Marie, Mary, Patricia Ryan, Patricia Blackburn and Michelle. In the team section it wasn't to be our day with our 'A' team of Aoife, Marie and Mary finishing 4th and our 'B' team of Patricia Ryan, Patricia Blackburn and Michelle finishing 9th. Alas our men suffered a similar faith to the ladies Kevin, Willie and Damien grouped well from the beginning and held tough throughout the course taking turns leading their group, they were followed shortly by Ewan who completed our only mens A team, who similarly found themselves in 4th. Robert, Dariusz and John put in great work but were short one runner to complete a 'B' team.

The Munster Schools Senior Boys Cross Country

Following on from Patrick Holians successful qualification in the North Munster Cross-Country last month, Friday saw Patrick travel for The Irish Life Health Munster Schools Cross-Country Championships which were held at the WIT Campus Carriganore Waterford. 6k was the distance covered. The ground conditions were dry with heavy grass and the ground was uneven throughout the course. Patrick fought to stay with the leading group as they turned the crank and upped the pace. Patrick ran a fantastic race finishing in a time of 22.23 in 18th.

Gap of Dunloe Half Marathon

With just 300 places on offer this one is classed as Ireland's most challenging half marathon through the legendary Gap of Dunloe, with breathtaking views around every bend. James had a mighty run on a showery blustery day. Over hills and around bends James finished in a time of 1.38 finishing 19th overall and taking 1st in his category.

Glenbrohane 5k

Glenbrohane community hosted a 5k fun run last Sunday morning.

Out in this one representing the club was Yvonne Blackburn, Mary Magner and Amie Hickey.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Training in the community field in Galbally Monday nights at 7pm and Thursday nights at 6pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club and must reach their 7th birthday during 2019. Registration forms are available at training each night. Cost of Registration is €20 per juvenile. (Family rates available).

Beginners

Classes continue for beginners on Monday night's 7pm to 8pm in the community field in Galbally facilitated by Patricia Blackburn. All abilities welcome.

Upcoming events

Mooreabbey Milers Club events for 2019. Pop the dates in your diary.

● Michael Curley Cunningham 4 Mile Galbally (Friday, May 10.

● Cahir Half Marathon and Relay (Saturday, July 6).

● Mile Dash (Saturday, December 28)