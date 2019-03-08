Calling all Tipperary walkers, joggers & runners - VHI Women’s Mini Marathon is launched!

A group of women came together in Dublin on Monday to launch the 2019 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. The event, now in its 37th year, will take place on Bank Holiday Sunday, June 2 at 2pm. Over 30,000 women are expected to walk, jog and run the 10K route starting in Fitzwilliam Square and finishing on Baggot St.

The Garrihy sisters Aoibhín, Ailbhe and Doireann along with mum, Clare, broadcaster Georgie Crawford, fitness enthusiast Leanne Moore, Today FM presenter Pamela Joyce and Dublin Ladies Footballer Nicole Owens will make up the 2019 Vhi Squad and are calling on women all around the country to run stronger together and join them at the largest all female event of its kind in the world this June!

In an exciting addition to this year’s event, Vhi has revealed a brand-new finisher t-shirt which will be presented to each participant upon completion of the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. Vhi is also reintroducing the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon Member Reward whereby Vhi customers who have paid the €25 entry fee for the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon 2019 can claim a €25 reward using Snap & Send in the Vhi app.

The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon will have an increased postal entry offering this year, giving women all over the country the opportunity to receive their race number by post. Anyone entering before April 30 will be able to choose the postal entry option, subject to availability. There will also be a number of pick-up points in Dublin and around the country in May, where participants can collect their race number.

You can enter now at www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Postal applications forms are also available in The Herald every Wednesday and Saturday.