Last chance to enter Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon

It’s the last chance to enter this year’s Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, with entries closing tomorrow, Wednesday, May 22 at midnight.

With under two weeks to go, the countdown to this year’s event is on. The race, which is now in its 37th year, is one of the country’s most well-known and popular events, and will this year see 30,000 women take to the streets of Dublin to walk, jog or run the 10k route.

Did you know…..

- The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is the largest all-female event of its kind in the world.

- Over one million women have taken part in the event since it began in 1983.

- The event has raised over €217 million for charitable causes in the 37 years of its existence.

- The first Women’s Mini Marathon was won by Kathy Schilly from the US, in a time of 34:04.

- 9,000 women took part in the first Women’s Mini Marathon.

- In 2019, 30,000 women will take plart in the 37th Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon.

- In 2018, Cork’s Lizzie Lee won the event with a winning time of 34.18.

- Sonia O’Sullivan holds the record for the fastest winning time of 31:28 in 2000. Sonia also won the race in 2003 and 2005.

- Catherina McKiernan is the only woman to have won the event four times, having crossed the line first in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

- Other repeat winners of the event are Siobhan O’Doherty (2013 / 2016); Linda Byrne (2010 / 2012); and Pauline Curley (2002 / 2006 / 2009).

Entries for this year’s Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon close this Wednesday, May 22. Enter now before it’s too late at www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie

Everyone who completes this year’s race will receive an exclusive finisher t-shirt, courtesy of title sponsors Vhi.