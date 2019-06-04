Mooreabby Milers AC: Busy bank holiday bursts club with prizes

MMRA Irish And Munster Championship

Again Kerry was to be the destination for the latest race of the Irish and Munster Championship. The race started and finish on the Kerry Way in the Brida Valley.

Standing at 1,039m, Carrauntoohil is the highest mountain in Ireland and is set among the beautiful Macgillycuddy Reeks in Co Kerry. The Reeks, with 27 individual peaks, are Ireland’s highest mountain range and cover an area of around 100 square kilometres from the Gap of Dunloe in the east to Glencar in the west. Given Carrauntoohil’s closeness to the Atlantic Ocean, the weather can be very changeable very fast, and so can be said for last Saturday clear and warm at the bottom poor viability, misty and cold at the top but this didn't deter our crew. Flying home and taking the 3rd and final podium position was Tom Blackburn followed in 10th position by Barry Hartnett, then we had Kevin Lenihan, Robert Cunningham, Dariusz Gazdowicz and our only lady Patricia Blackburn put in great performances on the day.

Moyne 10 & 5k

Bank holiday Monday saw Moyne AC hold their annual mini marathon 10k and 5k. Attracting a large crowd and now in its 10th year this was the choice for Willie O'Donoghue last weekend. Willie took to the start line of the 5k and what a choice it was for Willie. With the top 5 swapping places throughout the course it was left until the last few hundred meters to determine the winner. Alas for Willie he was pipped at the post and took 2nd place which he greatly welcomed with a PB of 17.51.

The 6th Tullaroan Half Marathon

The Hills of Tullaroan were alive last Saturday with the Tullaroan Athletics Club holding their 6th Annual running festival, with 350 participants taking to the roads and hills of Tullaroan, with distances from Ultra Marathon (39.3 miles), Full Marathon (26.2miles), Half Marathon (13.1 miles),10K, 5K and Kids Dash. We had four Milers brave the half marathon route Marie O'Shea, Mary Pyke, John Hayes and Paddy Bourke. The course is a looped course and Marie described it as lovely having beautiful scenery and lovely rolling hills. All our four finished inside the top 50 with Marie O'Shea taking third lady.

Dan Byrne Memorial

The Annual Dan Byrne Memorial 5K trail run and walk took place last Friday in Donerail Park, Co. Cork held in honour of the late Dan Byrne, a member of Mallow Athletic Club. We had two club ladies take part Yvonne Blackburn and Mary Magner. All proceeds from this years race will go to St. Josephs Foundation, Charleville and Convent Primary School, Mallow Special Needs playground project.

Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon

The Irish Examiner Cork City marathon, half marathon and mini marathon is a not-for-profit event, organised by City Council in partnership with Athletics Ireland, Cork Business Houses Athletics Association (BHAA), An Garda Síochána, Cork Education & Training Board, Voluntary First Aid and Medical bodies such as St John Ambulance, Irish Red Cross, Order of Malta, Cork Fire Services and Civil Defence. Now in its thirteenth year the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon festival is an internationally recognised marathon with certification from the International Association of Athletics Federations. Our master half marathnor Padraigin Riggs flew the flag for the Mooreabbey Miler at this event.

Cahir Half Marathon & Relay

This year the Cahir Half Marathon & Relay will take place on Saturday the 6th of July at 11am in the picturesque town of Cahir. The race itself is AAI permit granted with a stash of cash up for grabs on the day but once you have the hard work done you'll receive a bespoke medal, goody bag, juice from the Apple farm, chip timing and Cahir physio at the finish line with music and entertainment provided at the finishing area for you and your family. We would like to thank this year's sponsors Cummin's Financial Services, Cahir House Hotel, Morrison's Pharmacy, Hinchy's Garage, Quirke Jewellers, Promec Technologies, Supervalu Cahir, The Apple Farm, Aldi, Discover Travels, Surecom, Lava Rock and Abbot Vascular & Caplice Auctioneers. Last Day For Online Reg Is Sunday June 30. Register today online with runireland.com _ Entry fees €30 half marathon and €40 relay.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Training in the community field in Galbally Monday nights at 7pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club and must reach their 7th birthday during 2019. Registration forms are available at training each night. Cost of Registration is €20 per juvenile. (Family rates available).

Pictured below Mooreabbey Milers at the Tullaroan Half Marathon last Saturday

Pictured below Mooreabbey Milers before the accented Carrauntoohil last Saturday morning