Some good performances from Tipperary athletes at Munster Cross Country Championships

The Munster Master Cross Country Championships took place last Sunday near Beaufort, County Kerry.

The women’s race over four laps saw Dympna Ryan of Dundrum going with the early pace and she ran very well when winning the women’s over 35 Bronze medal. Then we had Angela Fogarty of Moyne running very well when finishing 14th overall. Martina Ryan of Thurles Crokes also ran very well when finishing 45th.

The Men’s race over 6 laps started and the pace was strong from the off. Here Dermot Hayes of Dundrum ran a brilliant race when winning the over 50 title impressively when finishing 10th overall. Patrick Roche of Carrick on Suir also ran very well when finishing 23rd with Ruadhri Devitt of Dundrum 26th and Stephen Ryan of Dundrum 36th. Willie O’Donoghue of Mooreabbey Milers also ran very well when winning the Men’s over 55 Silver medal.

We also had good performances from Donal Keane Dundrum 43rd, Jim Halley Dundrum 44th, Michael Moore Dundrum 50th, Matt Alexander of Coolquill winning the Men’s over 65 Silver medal and John Moore, Dundrum and team manager 74th.

In the Inter County competition the county over 50 team of Dermot Hayes, Willie O’Donoghue, Jim Halley and Michael Moore were crowned Munster Champions. While in the Inter Club competition the Dundrum trio of Jim Halley, Michael Moore and John Moore were crowned Munster over 50 Club Champions.

County Post Primary Schools Cross Country

These Championships takes place on Tuesday 26th November at the Thurles Crokes complex, starting at 11.30am. There will be competition for Minor, Junior, Intermediate and Senior athletes for both girls and boys. Medals will be awarded to the scoring members of the first three teams.

A set of bronze medals will also be awarded to the fourth team in the Minor, Junior, and Intermediate Boys and Girls races. Entries close this Friday, November 22nd.

Entries can be sent by email to niallfosullivan1@ eircom.net.