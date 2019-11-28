Promising young Tipperary athlete leads Premier County to gold medals at National Cross Country Championships

NATIONAL SENIOR AND EVEN AGE JUVENILE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The National Senior and Juvenile Even Age Cross Country Championships were held in Abbotstown on Sunday last, November 24 and Dundrum AC can be well pleased with the performances of their athletes with Shane Buckley the most prominent in fourth place in the Boys Under 14 event.

In the Senior race Dundrum AC had just one athlete compete. Kevin Moore competed over the senior course of 10k in a very competitive field and finished 50th.

In the the Girls U-16 they had two athletes compete out of age and they did very well. They raced over 4k and Kate Ferncombe finished a strong 27th and Orla Ryan was 63rd.

In the Boys U-14 we also had two athletes compete and they raced over 3k. Shane Buckley ran an outstanding race to finish a strong fourth just outside of a podium finish. Patrick Colville also ran well to finish 114th in a competitive field. Shane led the Tipperary team to gold and the Munster team to silver.

LONG WAY ROUND

The Long Way Round was held on Saturday night, November 23 in Clonmel in aid of Mountain Rescue. We had five athletes take part in the 15km run/hike. Taking part were Martina Butler, Christina Fryday, Claire Ryan, Yvonne Heaney and Patricia Moloney.