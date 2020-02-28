Bronze medal win for Moyne AC's Katie Begin at the Munster U/12 to U/19 Indoor Track & Field Championships in Nenagh

Munster U/12 to U/19 Indoor Track & Field Championships

These championships took place over 2 days, February 22 and 23, in Nenagh Indoor Stadium where there was a bronze medal win for Katie Begin in the U19 200m!

In the track events on Day 1, Katie Bergin and Aisling Dwyer qualified for the U19 200m final where Katie finished 3rd with a pb of 26.92 and Aisling was 4th. The girls also competed in the 60m where Katie was 4th in 8.42 and Aisling was 5th in 8.65. In the U18 200m, Emma Gleeson was 3rd in her heat and Louise Hickey was 2nd in her heat in the U16 200m. Rachel Butler was competing in the U18 800m where she finished 6th in 2.40.20. In the U13 60m, Dearbhla Gleeson, Alana Spillane and Niamh Cleere competed. Dearbhla and Alana also ran in the 600m where they gave strong performances in their respective heats. In the U12 60m, Eleanor Doyle competed and in U12 600m, Ruth Phelan and Reiltin Morrissey also had great runs in their heats.

The field events on Day 1 saw Tomás Cussen finish 4th in the U17 Long Jump. In the U14 Shot, Ciarán Murphy was 10th, while Frank Doyle was 12th and Adam Spillane Leane was 13th. Sarah McGinley was also in action in the U13 shot where she finished 9th and in the U12 Shot, Reiltin Morrissey threw 5.54m. Two of our athletes were in action in the High Jump - Adam finished 5th in the U14 HJ with a jump of 1.35, while Shane Moloney was 4th in the U13 HJ with 1.25.

Day 2 on the track, saw Paul Moloney run in the U17 200m in 26.34 and he also competed in the 60m where he finished 7th. In the U17 800m, Tomás Cussen finished in 2.39.90. His sister Mary ran the U16 1500m in 6.09. Their brother Paddy competed in the u14 60m sprint. Both Adam Phelan and Adam Spillane Leane were in action for the U14 800m where they finished in 2.45.22 and 2.56.45 respectively. In the U13 60m and 600m, Bill Cussen and Shane Moloney competed. Luke Molloy also ran in the U12 60m and 600m.

In the field events, both Adam Phelan and Adam Spillane Leane finished 10th and 11th in the Long Jump. Dearbhla Gleeson competed in the U13 High Jump and the Long Jump. While Ruth Phelan, competed in the U12 Long Jump.

Well done to all the athletes who competed on the Munster stage. This will give them great experience and confidence going into the County Indoors on March 15th. Many thanks must go to our coaches and parents for their support over the 2 days of the competition.



Connaught Indoor Track & Field Championships

Congratulations to Sharon Cantwell who competed in the Senior 1,500mts at the Connaught Indoor Track & Field Championships held on Saturday evening last in Athlone. Sharon ran a very strong and controlled race to win the event and, in the process, posted a new pb over the distance of 5.20.



National Senior Indoor Track & Field Championships

The National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown, Co. Dublin is the venue on Saturday and Sunday next, for the National Senior Indoor T&F Championships. The cream of Irish athletes will be in action and it is great to see that our own club will also have an entry with the Junior Ladies relay team of Rachel Butler, Aisling Dwyer, Katie Bergin, Emma Gleeson, Leona Maher and Aoife Dwyer competing in the Senior 4 x 200mts on Sunday. This is a huge stepping-stone for our girls but will be one to savour. Not many get the opportunity but the experience to be involved at this level will stand to the girls. The whole club wishes them the very best of luck and to their coach Martin for all the time invested. Indeed, the girls’ parents are also to be commended for without their ongoing support, this opportunity may not have arisen.



Munster Road Championships

Sharon Cantwell and Kate Harrison will be representing the club at the Munster Road Championships on Sunday next in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. All athletes, senior and masters, race over 4 miles and we wish both athletes the very best of luck.

National Masters Indoor Track & Field Championships

These championships take place on Sunday, March 8 in AIT, Athlone. All entries must be with Geraldine by this Monday 24th February to ensure entry to the championships.



County U/9 to Junior Indoor Track & Field Championships

These championships take place on Sunday, March 15 starting at 10am. Entries can be given to Geraldine up to Friday, March 6. All athletes are asked to ensure they are available for this event prior to entry. The Championships are a great introduction to indoor running and jumping and a great atmosphere prevails on the day, so we are encouraging all athletes who are attending training to take part. The club will also be forming relay teams in the next week, so anyone interested in being part of a team should attend training. Again, it is the responsibility of parents/guardians to ensure that entries have been given to Geraldine.



Couch to 5k

This event is going from strength to strength with all those taking part enjoying the benefits of running and walking. Feel free to come to the track on Monday and Wednesday nights at 7.30pm to take part in this progressive programme. This is a non-competitive and will suit everyone.



Moyne AC Club Shop

The Club is delighted to announce that our new Club Shop is now available on the O’Neill’s website - www.oneills.com

This will now let members purchase club gear when they want to. Club singlets are available for purchase by individuals and we encourage as many athletes as possible to purchase same.



Registration

All final registration for 2020 should be forwarded, without delay, to club registrar Sharon Cantwell. For insurance purposes all those attending training, either juvenile or adult, and all committee members must be insured. Thanks to everyone who has registered to date.



Training Courses

The club is always looking for parents or indeed senior athletes to get involved in coaching. The following courses are now on offer from Athletics Ireland and will be run in Clonmel - March 21 – Assistant Coach and March 28 – Athletics Leader. These are one day courses and are a great way to get an introduction to the basic skills of athletics. Entry is on-line at Athletics Ireland. Please consider doing one of these courses and help in the club.



Upcoming Club Fixtures

June is certainly going to be a busy month for the club with the staging our annual road race and our summer games. This year the club has decided to promote a 5k event on Monday, June 1 at 12 noon and on Wednesday, June 17 the third running of our summer games will be staged commencing at 6.30pm. These are two big events for the club, and we will be looking for all club members to give a helping hand. More details of these events to follow.



Fixtures

February 29 - National Indoor Track & Field Championships – Abbotstown, Dublin.

March 1 - National Indoor Track & Field Championships – Abbotstown, Dublin.

March 1 - Munster 4 Mile Road Championships – Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

March 3 - Munster Schools Indoor Games - Nenagh.

March 7 - Templemore AC Paul Ryan Memorial Games, Templemore.

March 8 - National Masters Indoor Track & Field Championships – Athlone.

March 15 - County U/9 to Junior Indoor Track & Field Championships – Nenagh.

March 22 - County Junior & Senior Road Championships – Fethard.

March 29 - County Intermediate Road Championships - Ballyneale.