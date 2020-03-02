Dundrum AC win Gold O35, Bronze Novice and Silver Senior in Co. Waterford

DOWN SYNDROME TIPP BRANCH 7K

The Down Syndrome Tipp Branch 7k was held by Macra Na Feirme on Sunday, March 1 in Leugh, from the National School. Christina Fryday competed in the race in a good time of 36:28.



BRIGHTON HALF MARATHON

The Brighton Half Marathon was held on Sunday, February 23. Kevin Moore who is living in the Brighton area won the race in a fantastic time of 1:09:05. He had hard weather conditions to contend with along with the other competitors. With strong winds and rain. Huge congrats to Kevin on winning such a large race.



MUNSTER NOVICE, SENIOR AND MASTERS ROAD CHAMPIONSHIPS - MOORE AND RYAN WIN SENIOR RACES

The Munster Novice, Senior and Masters Road Championships were held in Co Waterford on Sunday, March 1. We are awaiting full results which we will have for next weeks report.

Everyone raced over 4 Miles. It was a double for the club in the Senior race. Kevin Moore and Dymphna Ryan topped the podium in the Senior race in the mens and womens races respectively to win individual Gold. The womens Club Team won Silver in Senior, and Dymphna and Linda were on the County Team that won Gold. In the Senior Mens race Kevin, Coln Bradshaw and Dermot Hayes were on the County Team that won Bronze. Linda Grogan also had a fantastic race winning Silver in the Novice race. With the Club Team winning Bronze and Linda on the County Team that won Silver. Dermot and Colm were on the Novice County Mens Team that won Bronze. In the Masters O35 race Dymphna won Gold and Linda Silver, with the Club Team winning Gold. Dymphna and Linda were on the County Team that won Silver. Dermot Hayes won individual Silver in the Mens O50 race. Running on the day were Dymphna Ryan, Linda Grogan, Karen Coughlan, Tish Ryan, Mary Keane, Mairead Julian, Kevin Moore, Dermot Hayes, Colm Bradshaw, Gareth McGlinchey, Ruadhri Devitt, Michael Moore, Jim Hally, PJ Collins and John O'Brien.