Mooreabbey Milers are Munster Club Championships

Munster Road Championship

Brikey GAA Club was host to the Munster 4 Mile Road Championships last Sunday. We had nine hardy ladies and gents head to Dungarvan Co.Waterford for this was Mary Louise Ryan Mary Pyke Patricia Ryan Patricia Blackburn Ben Cummins Barry Hartnett Tom Blackburn Willie O'Donoghue and Damien Holian. On the day there was a lot of toing and froing with results choping and changing and still currently not finalised but this is what we can confirm. Following on from last year's success it was to be success again for the M50 Club team of Tom Blackburn Willie O'Donoghue and Damien Holian who scooped the gold club medals. Willie also took the gold individual medal while Tom and Willie were second and third scorers on the county silver medal winning team. Ben Cummins was the sixth and final scorer on the Novice county bronze medal winning team and Barry Hartnett also scored bronze on the masters O35 bronze medal winning team. Also bringing home the precious metals were our ladies Mary Louise who scored silver on the county O35 team and silver in the county novice team Patricia Blackburn who took individual bronze in the O50 ladies and Mary Pyke who took silver on the county 045 team.



Bweeng Trail (Munster Trail League)

Bweeng County Cork was the destination for the lastest run in the Munster Trail League. One of the newest and longer runs over 9.5k saw three of our club members take to the start line for this one, Jason Collins, Dariusz Gazdowicz and Robert Cunningham. Laharn Cross, Bweeng was the starting location, situated on the foot of Baelic Mountain in the heart of North Cork.

This course wasn't for the faint hearted with almost 1200 feet of climbing. Jason had a top 20 finish followed soon after by Dariusz and Robert.

In the junior race following in their daddy's footsteps we had brothers Ryan and Ruairi Cunningham taking on the 2km. The two boys had a super run amongst a big field of junior runners finishing 4th and 5th.



Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.



Training Juveniles

Juvenile training takes place in the community field Galbally each Monday night at 7pm with qualified coaches. For insurance purposes juveniles have to be registered with the club in the year of their 7th birthday €20 per juvenile, family rates available. Registration forms are available at training.



Teenage Training

Tom's Teenager Training is currently running between 7pm and 8pm in the community field Galbally on Monday nights. The training is open to all teenagers however they must register with club for insurance purposes. Registration fee of €20 and pay as you go €1 per night for the use of lights.



The Cahir Half Marathon And Relay

Cahir Half Marathon & Relay is back for the 6th consecutive year. Starting and finishing in the historical town of Cahir, Co.Tipperary on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11am. €25 early bird price for individual in the Half & also €25 per relay team (2 members). Substantial prize money: 1st €500, 2nd €300, 3rd €150 male & female. €100 for 1st mixed relay team, for 1st male relay team & for 1st female team. Cash prizes for age categories also. AAI Permit granted, accurately measured. Entry fee includes chip timing, medal, physio, showers and more. Register on: www.runireland.com

