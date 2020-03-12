Kevin Moore flies the flag for Dundrum AC in Essex and Dungarvan

Kevin Moore Dundrum AC won the recent Munster Senior Men's 4 mile road race championships in Dungarvan. In winning the race Kevin ran a new PB of 19mins and 13seconds for the 4 mile distance. He has also now won the full set of medals for these championships having finished second and third in previous years

Kevin also ran, in the Dundrum AC colours, in Sussex County at the UK Inter Counties Senior Men's Cross Country championships in Loughborough England last Saturday. Kevin finished in a brilliant 25th position and was the third scorer of the scoring six on the Sussex team that won the bronze team medals for the first time in their history.