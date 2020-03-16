Aldi Community Games announce events nationwide are to be suspended

Aldi have released the following statement regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the impact on all planned Community Games events Nationwide

“The health and safety of our participants, volunteers and their extended family members is our key priority at all times. With this in mind and In the Interest of safety, Community Games instructs that ALL Aldi Community Games events Nationwide are to be suspended with immediate effect and until further notice. We will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus outbreak and take the advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team, the HSE, and the WHO while deciding on further updates.

Thank you for your understanding at this time. Aldi Community Games”.