ATHLETICS
Club news from Moycarkey Coolcroo AC
Retro athletics photo from the 1980s at a Munster Cross Country. Featured in the picture are athletes from Moycarkey Coolcroo, Thurles Crokes & Munster. Do you know them?
All club training and upcoming athletics events have been cancelled until further notice as per guidelines with the HSE and Athletics Ireland. We encourage everyone to stay safe follow the guidelines but keep your fitness levels up and go out for a run or a walk.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on