Tipperary woman to take part in first Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon

The first Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon will take place from October 1 to 10, 2020. The event is replacing the annual Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, which traditionally attracts 30,000 women from across the country to the streets of Dublin and has gone virtual this year.

Women all over Ireland are invited to Live Life to the Power of 10, completing the 10k event “their way” over the course of 10 days, while raising millions of euros to support Irish charities, who need their support, now more than ever.

Among the thousands of women who are taking part in the event is Amanda O’Farrell from Borrisokane, who is the Co. Tipperary ambassador for the event.

Amanda’s Story

This year Amanda had planned to take part in her first Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. Now that the event has gone virtual, she will be taking part, and completing the 10k in her local area instead.

Amanda explains: “I have been involved with sport (athletics especially) all my life. As a teen I started my love affair with coaching & trying to set an example for young girls in sport. Last year my life got turned upside down when I got a melanoma diagnosis. Within a few weeks I went from fit & healthy to laid up in bed!! After 4 surgeries, 2 tumours removed from my leg and a full lymph node dissection from my groin, I was feeling a little worse for wear. A cancer diagnosis can be frightening, can be daunting and can feel like a total curveball thrown into your life. It can be easy to let it win, let it dictate your path and take over your life. Luckily, I've always had the heart of a warrior & a little bit of a stubborn streak as well so slowly but surely I battled my way back to the track. I set myself small challenges to start but within a couple of months I was back in college for my biggest challenge of a career change.

“I now have my own fitness business, I love to volunteer at parkrun, I coach for Munster athletics & of course I love coaching at my own club in Borrisokane. With 4 years of check-ups left to face I know that my fitfam are behind me all the way. Strong women empower strong women.”

Amanda is taking part in the Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon this October to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society, and hopes to also raise awareness of Melanoma. She is also passionate about showing young girls and women that sport can prepare you to be a strong and fearless woman.

Enter Now

Registration for the event is now open on www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Every participant will receive a Race Pack, including a brand-new finisher t-shirt and Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon commemorative medal. For the first time ever, the Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon is offering women the opportunity to download and personalise their race number so each participant’s name will appear on their race number that can be worn whilst completing the 10km, their way, this October.

Entrants can set up a dedicated fundraising page with Givengain, the event’s fundraising partner at www.givengain.com

For further information visit www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ vhiwomensminimarathon or twitter @VhiWmm / #VhiWmm.